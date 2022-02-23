Math wizard at Glendale

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is expanding its probe into former President Trump 's handling of White House documents. Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) sent a letter on Friday to the national archivist following the National Archives’ statement that Trump had classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, The New York Times reported. It has also been reported that Trump may have ripped up some classified documents.

POTUS ・ 5 HOURS AGO