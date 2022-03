CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO