Financial Reports

RE/MAX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Durango Herald
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.1 million. The Denver-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs,...

www.durangoherald.com

MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $49.95 million from...
MarketWatch

CarGurus stock rallies after Q4 beat, Q1 guidance

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.
Benzinga

Preview: Freshpet's Earnings

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Freshpet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Freshpet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Entrepreneur

Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Margins Up

Teleflex Incorporated’s TFX adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.60 for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose 10.8% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. GAAP EPS of $2.69 in the fourth quarter showed a huge improvement from the year-ago...
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Ashford: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ashford (AMEX:AINC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ashford beat estimated earnings by 194.74%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $0.76. Revenue was up $71.73 million from the same period last...
Entrepreneur

Edison International (EIX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 10.5%. However, the bottom line deteriorated 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $1.39 reported in the fourth...
Benzinga

Recap: Strategic Education Q4 Earnings

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Strategic Education beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.95. Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same...
Benzinga

US Silica Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $57.59 million from...
Benzinga

Qurate Retail: Q4 Earnings Insights

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $393.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Shenandoah Earnings Preview

Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Shenandoah will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Shenandoah bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Entrepreneur

VMware (VMW) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMware’s VMW fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.02 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% but declined 8.6% year over year. Revenues of $3.53 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.3% and improved 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Top-Line Details. Region-wise, U.S. revenues (46.6% of revenues)...
Benzinga

Fate Therapeutics's Earnings: A Preview

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fate Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.67. Fate Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.6% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
Benzinga

Cardiff Oncology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cardiff Oncology missed estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.00 thousand from the same...
