FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Repeated, direct criticisms of decisions by judges and magistrates, from the top prosecutor in Tarrant County, were not just unusual, but could have a chilling effect in some courtrooms according to attorneys who spoke about the issue Monday, Feb. 28. The reaction followed back-to-back press releases from District Attorney Sharen Wilson on Friday and Saturday. In each release, her office named specific magistrates and judges, pointing out bond amounts they had set for defendants who later were released from jail only to become accused in violent crimes. While frustration from law enforcement and prosecutors over bond amounts is not...

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO