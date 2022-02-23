Devotion for February 23

A couple of weeks ago, Debbie and I celebrated being married for 28 years. I said it then, and I mean it, it really does feel like yesterday. That being said, when you step back and look at it…28 years is a long time. At least it seemed like a long time to be married until I came across the story of Zechariah and Shama’a. All Debbie and I have to do is remained together and alive for the next 63 years and we tie them!

