FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man on Wednesday, Feb. 23 who they say is their main suspect in the disappearance and death of Marissa Grimes. Valerian W. Osteen, 24, had previously been arrested by Fort Worth Police on a domestic violence charge on Jan. 9, 2022. Police said Grimes, 26, was listed as the victim. Osteen bonded out of jail on Jan. 13, and an emergency protective order was issued that forbade him from contacting Grimes. Valerian Osteen is suspected in the death of Marissa Grimes. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) Almost a month later, on Feb. 12, Grimes was...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO