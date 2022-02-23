ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Administration Announces Port Infrastructure Funding

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration Wednesday announced $450 million in grant funding for port-related projects through the Port Infrastructure Development Program. The grants can help ports expand capacity and improve the movement of goods...

