Oil prices and safe havens surged Monday while equities mostly fell and the ruble plunged after world powers imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, fanning fears about a possible global energy crisis that could further stoke inflation. Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops across the border last week has sent shivers through trading floors as investors fret over a protracted war in the resource-rich region. Adding to the unease among investors was news that Putin had put his nuclear forces on a higher alert in reaction to the latest stiff measures. Markets had rallied Friday as dealers assessed that the punishments imposed on Moscow were light enough to not hit its crucial oil exports -- Russia is the world's third-biggest producer -- at a time when supplies are thin and demand is surging.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO