Students, parents protest Stamford school's proposed 'block scheduling'

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Stamford Public School's Board of Education is discussing a major schedule change for all of the city's high school students.

The proposal of block scheduling at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering has created opposition for many in the school.

Teachers, students and parents rallied ahead of the Board of Education meeting Wednesday saying block scheduling would impact learning and mental health.

Instead of having eight classes split up in two days, students say the block scheduling would subject them to take four classes for 90 minutes every day until the end of the semester. These classes would then rotate for the next semester.

"Right now in our school, if you miss two days of school, you miss a little bit of all your classes. But in this new schedule if you miss a few days because you happen to be sick or in quarantine, you're missing so much content of from one class and that's simply not fair or equitable for students who can't focus on the same thing every single day," said Aishwarya Sivasubramanian.

The proposed block schedule even has some teachers speaking up.

"With this new model they're proposing students would be away from the skill set and practice for seven months straight," said teacher Joy Colon.

Stamford Public Schools says there are many benefits of this hybrid block scheduling, like less course work and more flexibility for students.

