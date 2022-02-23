How to Install a Sliding Door

If you’re lucky enough to have a sliding glass door in your living space, you’ve probably marveled at the amount of light that floods your home. Sliding doors bring the outdoors in, offering portals for sunshine, beautiful views of leafy scenery, contemplative snowy vistas, or a cheerful view of kids playing in the yard. When open, nothing compares to the fresh air that a sliding door allows to breeze through your home. Sliding doors really have only two significant drawbacks: they’re a bear to keep clean, especially if you have pets or children, and more importantly, they can be a significant security risk. These doors that let you see outside can also let would-be thieves or intruders see in, and if not properly secured, may give them easy access to your home. So how can you best secure a sliding glass door?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 HOURS AGO