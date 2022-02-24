LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southwest girls advance to second round

HIGH POINT — No. 13 seed Southwest Guilford defeated No. 20 seed Asheville 61-52 in the first round of the NCHSAA girls 4A West basketball playoffs Thursday inside Coggins Gym. Southwest (20-4) plays at No. 4 seed Charlotte Catholic Thursday. Asheville finished 13-8.

ANDREWS, FORBUSH

EAST BEND — No. 14 seed Forbush beat No. 19 seed TW Andrews 80-76 on Tuesday at Forbush in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys basketball playoffs.

The Red Raiders finished the season with a 15-9 overall record.

LEDFORD BOYS, ATKINS

WALLBURG — Ledford, the No. 9 seed, downed visiting No. 24 seed Atkins 65-57 in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys basketball playoffs Tuesday. The Panthers (16-5) travel to No. 8 seed West Charlotte on Thursday.

OAK GROVE GIRLS, HIBRITEN

MIDWAY — No. 22 seed Hibriten defeated No. 11 seed Oak Grove 68-62 on Tuesday at Oak Grove in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls basketball playoffs.

Zaire Jones scored 19 points to lead the Grizzlies, who trailed 36-31 at halftime. Shae Grainger added 17 points, followed by Haley Long with nine.

Oak Grove finished the season with a 20-6 overall record.

LEDFORD GIRLS, W. ROWAN

MT. ULLA — No. 21 seed Ledford fell to No. 12 seed West Rowan 50-40 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls state basketball playoffs at West Rowan on Tuesday. Ledford finishes the season 14-11.

TRINITY BOYS, LEXINGTON

TRINITY — Trinity, the No. 12 seed, defeated visiting No. 21 seed Lexington 55-46 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys basketball playoffs Tuesday. The Bulldogs, 20-5, play at No. 5 seed Salisbury Thursday.

Dominic Payne scored 16 points to lead Trinity, followed by Brandon Campbell with 13 points and Trace Moffitt with 11 points.

WHEATMORE GIRLS, MONROE

TRINITY — No. 14 seed Wheatmore defeated visiting No. 19 Monroe 61-42 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday.

The Warriors (15-9) travel to No. 3 Newton-Conover Thursday.

THOMASVILLE BOYS, ALLEGHANY

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville, the No. 4 seed, downed No. 29 seed Alleghany 67-59 in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys basketball playoffs Tuesday in Brown Finch Gym. The Bulldogs (20-5) play host to No. 13 Swaim County Thursday at 7 p.m.

RAGSDALE BOYS, MOUNT TABOR

JAMESTOWN — No. 15 seed Ragsdale fell to visiting No. 18 seed Mount Tabor in double overtime in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West boys state basketball playoffs. The Tigers ended the season 19-7.

RAGSDALE GIRLS, ALEXANDER CENTRAL

TAYLORSVILLE — Ragsdale, the 23rd seed, fell to No. 10 seed Alexander Central 53-40 in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A West girls state basketball playoffs at Alexander Central on Tuesday. The Tigers finished the season 14-10.

GLENN BOYS, MOORESVILLE

KERNERSVILLE — No. 17 seed Mooresville upended No. 16 seed Glenn 75-52 in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A West boys state playoffs Tuesday at Glenn. The Bobcats finished the season 17-8.

S. GUILFORD BOYS, KINGS MOUNTAIN

KINGS MOUNTAIN — No. 19 seed Southern Guilford defeated No. 14 Kings Mountain 65-52 on Tuesday at Kings Mountain in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys basketball playoffs.

Khalil Millner scored 15 points to lead the Storm (18-9). Jamias Ferere and Jucqarie Love each added 14 points while Zymir German had 12 points.

Southern will visit third-seeded Crest (23-2) in the second round Thursday.

BISHOP GIRLS, GRAY STONE

KERNERSVILLE — Adelaide Jernigan scored 19 points and fifth-seeded Bishop McGuinness topped 29th-seed Gray Stone Day in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs Tuesday at Bishop.

The Villains (21-6) host 12th-seed Rosman tonight at 6. Gray Stone, which was held to single digits in each quarter, finished 8-12.

Bishop led 29-5 at the end of the first quarter and 51-10 at halftime. Tate Chappell added 13 points for the Villains.

BISHOP BOYS, MURPHY

KERNERSVILLE — John Campbell scored 21 points and No. 12 seed Bishop McGuinness eliminated 21st-seeded Murphy 65-55 in the first round of the NCHSAA 1AA basketball playoffs at Bishop on Tuesday.

Riggs Handy, who sank three 3s in the first half, added 21 points for the Villains. Dawson McAlhany had 16.

Bishop, which broke a tie and outscored Murphy by 10 in the fourth quarter, will visit No. 5 South Stokes (22-4) Thursday.

WESLEYAN GIRLS, RABUN GAP

RABUN GAP, Ga. — Fifth-seeded Wesleyan Christian fell to top-seeded Rabun Gap 58-50 on Tuesday at Rabun Gap in the semifinals of the NCISAA 4A girls basketball playoffs.

Lily Pereira led the Trojans with 27 points and Taylor Hawley had 13. Wesleyan finished with an 18-7 overall record.

SOCCER TWO AREA STANDOUTS SELECTED TO EAST-WEST GAMES

HIGH POINT — High Point Central’s Benny Hernandez and Southwest Guilford’s Trace Rogers have been selected to the NCCA East-West All-Star boys soccer game July 12 at Macpherson Stadium.

Hernandez, a midfielder, and Rogers, a defender, will join 14 other players on the West squad that will be coached by Hibriten’s Jim Blanton.

Hernandez becomes the 87th Bison selected to participate in the all-star games overall and the sixth soccer player. Rogers is the 45th Cowboy selected overall and the 21st soccer player.

COLLEGE BASEBALL TRUIST POINT ADDS GAMES

HIGH POINT — The Rockers announced Wednesday that they will host eight college baseball games this spring in addition to the Big South Conference and Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournaments.

The slate is highlighted by High Point University vs. nationally-ranked N.C. State on April 20 and HPU vs Elon on March 29. The other Division I game is UNCG vs. Davidson on March 27.

Greensboro College and Guilford College will play March 9 and March 30, and Greensboro faces Lynchburg on March 15. Guilford Tech and Catawba Valley Community College will square off April 6 and April 13.