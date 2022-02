BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Yellow! He’s up for adoption through the Niagara County SPCA. You can learn more about Yellow in the video above, and by clicking/tapping here. Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO