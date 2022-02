PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Success Training Institute is empowering Title One schools throughout the United States with a very unique approach. The company is awarding soft skills training scholarships to high school students in an effort to address systemic emotional deficiencies and raise awareness for the importance of gaining these critical skills at an early age. The video-based certification courses are designed to boost social, emotional and workplace competencies; giving students a better chance at success beyond high school.

