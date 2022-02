Created by Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883‘ is a Western drama TV series that serves as a prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ It chronicles the journey of the Dutton family from Texas to Montana, as they try to find a new life away from poverty and despair. On their expedition, they are guided by skilled cowboys and former soldiers Shea and Thomas. The two men lead the wagon carrying the Duttons and several other immigrants through the challenges of the Great Plains, as they all hope to arrive at the virgin frontier.

