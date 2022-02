An essay written by a 15-year-old royal has been marred in controversy this week, after it was discovered that it included some lines that were directly lifted from a guidebook. The piece, written by Prince Hisahito of Japan, won a runners-up prize in a literary competition, only adding awkwardness to the situation. It was about his experience of visiting the remote Ogasawara islands, a tropical archipelago with no inhabitants that is located 1,000 kilometres south of Tokyo.

ASIA ・ 4 DAYS AGO