What to expect from Dell's Q4 results?

By Preeti Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.52B (+5.2% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates...

