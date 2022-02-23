Adopt A Pet

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By emmaricefox8
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaring for the four-foots! Learn more about Big Paws Large Breed Dog Rescue...

fox8.com

BBC

Unwanted dog passes 500th day in kennels

An unwanted dog has spent more than 500 days in kennels after coming into care when his previous owner wanted to put him down because of his challenging behaviour. Buddy is the longest stay dog at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal in Somerset, and marked his 500th day on Sunday. A...
PETS
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS
Jade Augustine

Why Do Cats Bite Their Owners?

It's in their nature. Sometimes cats will bite. It's often in response to fear or feeling threatened, but some cats will bite for seemingly no reason. Yet, the cat always knows why it is biting, and there are plenty of reasons a cat may bite. It's important to understand the reasons behind a cat's bite to help them stop their damaging behavior.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman regrets leaving cat home alone after seeing him do this on camera

Shanghai resident, Yi, had left her home for a few days to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family. But unfortunately, she had to leave her precious cat, Lil O, behind. Thanks to technology, she was able to keep a close eye on the feline through her pet camera.
PETS
103.3 WKFR

Blue-Eyed Lexis, 8 Weeks Old, is a Perfect Fit for Any Family

Have you ever made eye contact with an animal and instantly fallen in love? If your answer is no...that's about to change. Meet Lexis. Lexis is an 8-week-old puppy currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. She was brought to them from another shelter so, unfortunately, not much is known about her background. But, as you can see, she has the most piercing, beautiful blue eyes:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WMUR.com

Sherman is a 1-year-old Maine Coon looking for a new home

We Are Animal Guardians (WAG) is an all-volunteer rescue. The organization wants you to meet Sherman. Sherman is a handsome 1-year-old Maine Coon cat. He was surrendered because he was brought into a house as a kitten with older cats and they did not want him there. He is a...
PETS
The Independent

Dog owner shocks viewers with ‘alarming’ size of 13-month-old puppy: ‘How are you not scared?’

A dog owner has left people on social media astounded, and slightly intimidated, after showing the size of his puppy at just 13 months old.The owner of Appa, an Alabai puppy, frequently shares videos of the dog on TikTok, where he posts under the username @appathealabai.In one recent video, Appa’s owner attempted to convey the actual size of the dog with a video of the Alabai, also known as a Central Asian shepherd dog, standing on its hind legs in front of the front door.In the clip, which included the text caption: “Is the front door a good comparison?” it...
PETS
Fox 19

Dogs, puppies in need of home after surviving deadly fire

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother dog and her puppies need a home after they managed to survive a deadly fire in January. The fire happened around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21 on Gardner Road. Killed in the fire were 4-year-old Annabella Royster, 49-year-old Phillip Royster and 33-year-old Ashley...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Mum speechless after her daughter, 12, finds a heartwarming note from a kind stranger hidden in a Kmart store alongside a $20 note

A heartwarming story of how a 12-year-old girl found a $20 bill while shopping for Kmart candles has been admired by thousands. Queensland mum Katherine said her daughter found the cash attached to a handwritten note that read: 'If you found this, it's yours. Please keep it as a reminder of your abundance! Money is energy and there's an infinite supply available.'
KIDS
Turnto10.com

Nearly 80 dogs seized from home over poor living conditions

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR-TV) — Animal control removed close to 80 dogs from a home in Gulf Breeze, Florida Monday afternoon, due to unfit living conditions. Last week, the owner was given a notice to comply and on Monday, the owner surrendered the dogs to animal control. Animal...
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

Adorable Terrier dog needs new owners after spending 500 days in kennels

The RSPCA needs someone to care for an unwanted dog who has spent 500 days in kennels. Can you help?. Buddy, an adorable Terrier pup, is the longest stay dog at RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre who came into care after a vet refused his previous owner's request to euthanise him because of his challenging behaviour. Desperate to find his special someone, Buddy has been working hard with behaviourists to try to tackle his issues and identify triggers.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

This pregnant dog was unable to give birth, then the vet revealed why

Chris and Mariesa have always loved dogs and already have eight at home. However, the couple believed there is still room for another animal in their home, so they decided to adopt a dog from the animal shelter so that they could have a better life with them. Which dog...
PETS

