Adopt A Pet

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.

