ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

8 Times Talent Show Judges Crushed on Contestants

By Jill O'Rourke
talentrecap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might expect talent show contestants to crush on the famous judges, but sometimes the opposite happens, and it’s the talent show judges crushing on the contestants. Everyone from Simon Cowell to Katy Perry has been attracted to a performer auditioning for their show. 1. Simon Cowell Crushes...

talentrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson to Perform at the 2022 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are among the stars set to perform at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas next month. The former American Idol winners will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, along with plenty of other famous names. Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson Performing at ACM...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Judges All Agree: Katy Perry is the Toughest Judge

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie stopped by Good Morning America to discuss the show’s milestone 20th season. The morning show hosts asked the American Idol judges about their chemistry and who the toughest judge is. The trio is celebrating their fifth year judging the show together when the show premieres Sunday February 27.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Will Todrick Hall Win It All?

Will Todrick Hall take home the $250,000 grand prize on tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother finale? Well that depends on who you ask. Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 was filled with drama and heartbreak. Unfortunately for Hall, he was at the center of it all. Tonight’s finale will surely be an hour long shade fest as the jurors get to come back and cast their vote for a winner.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Mourns the Loss of Former Contestant Nightbirde

The America’s Got Talent community lost an incredibly bright star and loving soul – Jane Marczewski, the artist otherwise known as Nightbirde. Originally, Nightbirde gave her debut performance in Season 16. At that time, the songstress performed her original song, “It’s Okay,” which she wrote in response to her journey through cancer treatments. That night, AGT judge Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde with the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her to the next round of the competition.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Cade Foehner
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Alesha Dixon
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Amanda Holden
Person
Trevor Holmes
Person
Guy Sebastian
Person
Matt Terry
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
David Walliams
Person
Britney Spears
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talent Show#Got Talent#American
The US Sun

Who are the judges on America’s Got Talent: Extreme?

SIMON Cowell is back with America's best talent show, America's Got Talent: Extreme. With phenomenal stunts and jaw-dropping action moves, America is excited to see performers from all over the country once again. What is America's Got Talent: Extreme?. America's Got Talent: Extreme is a spin-off of America's Got Talent,...
NFL
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

The 5 Most Romantic Talent Show Performances Ever

Talent shows are usually all about competition, friendly or otherwise. But sometimes things between the contestants get romantic, whether they’re an actual couple or not. For Valentine’s Day, we celebrate the love and chemistry during these amazing performances. In fact, non-couples have delivered some of the most flirty...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy