Surgical technician Cotie Snyder is Being Exceptional Every day. Snyder is Warren General Hospital’s second BEE Award winner. He was nominated by Registered Nurse Kimberly Campbell, who wrote, “Cotie has been part of the OR team for almost five years. Cotie is a surgical technician who scrubs cases, puts in supply orders, runs the front desk when needed, makes the surgeons preference cards and can run the CSP (Central Sterile Processing) department.”

WARREN, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO