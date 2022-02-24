Family of gun violence victim speaks to legislators in support of two bills

The family of Artemis Rayford, a Memphis boy killed at home by a stray bullet on Christmas day, drove to Nashville Wednesday, Feb. 23, to tell their stories and offer support for legislation targeting gang members.

Rayford, less than a month before he died, had written a letter opposing the permitless gun carry law signed last year by Gov. Bill Lee, saying it would lead to more murders.

His grandmother and two aunts woke up at 3:30 a.m. to drive to Nashville and offer their support for two bills from state Rep. G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis) — and to speak against permitless carry.

“My family’s really just torn up,” Joyce Newson, Rayford’s grandmother, said after the second of two hearings.

Newson said her grandson’s death has taken a huge toll on his mother, her daughter. She said Rayford ran to his mother for help after he had been shot, but there was nothing she could do to save him.

Now Newson is doing most of the childcare for the eight children. Rayford was the second-youngest of nine.

Artemis Rayford’s grandmother, Joyce Newson, speaks after a legislative hearing Wednesday, Feb. 23. She and two of her daughters, Angie Brooks (left) and Shaniece Mitchell, woke up before dawn to drive to Nashville. (Ian Round/Daily Memphian)

“It’s caused hardship for his mom,” Newson said at a hearing of the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

“All of them (the grandchildren) is with me now because they can’t seem to stay in their house,” she said. “They can’t cope with the problem. And she (Newson’s daughter) is having counsel, but she’s kind of, like, drinking more. Every night if she don’t, maybe, drink a beer to put herself to sleep, then she wake up through the night crying. So it’s really a torment on the family.”

A couple of hours later, she told another committee, “It took (his mother) three days to wipe the blood off of her fingers.”

One of Hardaway’s bills creates the offense of “community terrorism,” adding to and increasing the penalty for the crime of reckless endangerment.

Reckless endangerment is a Class E felony, and Hardaway’s bill upgrades it to a Class C felony if the person fires a gun into a group of at least two people, from a vehicle or at one.

The bill defines community terrorism as “an offense committed against a population within a geographic territory by members of a criminal gang that regularly engages in gang-related conduct … or has a pattern of criminal gang activity … and the commission of the offense is gang-related.”

The bill would cause an increase in incarceration and state spending, according to the General Assembly Fiscal Review Committee. It would cost just under $30,000 per year, according to a fiscal note.

Those convicted of community terrorism could lose their driver’s license for five years.

Hardaway’s second bill would criminalize forcing or coercing someone to join a gang. Penalties would become more severe for coercing younger people; it would be a Class A felony to coerce someone 13 or younger.

The Fiscal Review Committee estimated the bill would cost the state nearly $300,000 per year to incarcerate more people. Hardaway, however, said the bill would save money by keeping kids out of gangs and subsequently keeping them out of the criminal justice system.

“We have got to stop putting our children in the crosshairs of criminal gang recruitment, period,” Hardaway said. “The way to do it is to deter that recruitment behavior by increasing the penalties.”

Another proposal, from state Rep. London Lamar (D-Memphis), would create a public health approach to gun violence. She mentioned Rayford in her presentation, but family members said they hadn’t been in touch with her and didn’t know about her bill.

State Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland), the House majority leader, indicated his support for Hardaway’s community terrorism bill and thanked Rayford’s family for testifying.

“I just want you to know that we’re going to be working on this long after you leave this committee and trying to at least get some tools out there to keep your neighborhood and every neighborhood safe,” said Lamberth, a former prosecutor. “And so I just thank you. Know that your words today matter, and it’s something that all of us can carry with us.”

Angie Brooks, one of Rayford’s aunts, said she is a licensed, trained gun owner, and didn’t understand why Tennesseans can carry guns without permits when licenses are required for hunting and cutting hair.

“Please make it make sense to me,” Brooks said. “These babies cannot watch TV or play in their homes safely where they belong. Please hear my cry.”