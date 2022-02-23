ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

American founders trusted future citizens

leadvilleherald
 5 days ago

Decades ago, it was easy to talk about “the promise of America,” as historians and boosters did regularly, and have most people understand what you meant. These days, I worry they’d look at you as if you’d taken leave of your senses. Even before the...

www.leadvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The erosion of American trust hits the U.S. military

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. On Tuesday, Pew Research Center released yet another survey demonstrating the public erosion of trust in experts and authority structures. Their report, “Americans’ Trust in Scientists, Other Groups Declines,” focused almost entirely on the decline in Americans’ trust of scientists and doctors — and how Republicans in particular have fueled that decline. That, however, was not the most interesting finding in the report.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The One Group of People Americans Actually Trust on Climate Science

He weatherman’s striped tie is still snug on his neck as he starts an evening bath for his three kids, one of whom bolts naked from the bathroom and does a lap around the kitchen before running back, feet slapping on the hardwood floor. “Okay,” Shel Winkley says, walking into the kitchen where his wife is loading the dishwasher. “I love you,” he tells her, and then he walks outside to his gray Prius, gets in, and drives to the TV station. Dinner’s over. Back to work.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Bailyn
Person
James Madison
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Bring Us Together#Americans
Daily Mail

Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans 'don't deserve to govern' if they take back Congress and then 'continue to be a speed bump to America's collapse' after releasing 11-point policy agenda

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: ‘If the Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we actually don’t deserve to govern.'
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy