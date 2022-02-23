ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volk applauds Safeway pharmacy

leadvilleherald
 5 days ago

Our community is so fortunate to have the Safeway pharmacy. I had a problem...

FOX43.com

Yes, mailed checks from a Safeway class action lawsuit settlement are real

It can be difficult to know exactly how to protect your personal information with so many scams out there. That’s why viewer Loretta emailed the VERIFY team to ask if a check she received from a Safeway class action lawsuit was legitimate or a scam to steal her banking information. Safeway is a grocery store chain with locations throughout the United States.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Record-Journal

Pharmacy to open in downtown Southington

SOUTHINGTON — An area pharmacy owner planning to open a downtown location hopes to provide a local, independent option following the closing of Serafino Pharmacy late last year. Sridhar Alla, owner of Meriden Community Pharmacy on Colony Street in Meriden as well as a pharmacy in New Britain, plans...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Winston-Salem, N.C.) is seeking a pharmacy program...
HEALTH SERVICES
ValleyCentral

Harlingen EDC considers business incubator amid growth

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has tracked an upward trend of sales permits administered for new businesses across the region. According to the CEO of the Harlingen EDC, Raudel Garza, it looks like small businesses popping up across the city. Some of those new businesses include The Moon Rock. It […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Seattle Times

Safeway, QFC owners settle with Hawaii farmers in fake Kona coffee lawsuit

In the latest settlement struck in a legal action that saw coffee growers on Hawaii accuse major retailers of selling counterfeit Kona coffee, Safeway, Albertsons and the owner of two other large Northwest grocery chains have agreed to change the way they label their products. Farmers from the Big Island’s...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Major residential project proposed for Safeway at Seattle’s University Village

SEATTLE — Seattle’s University Village, a popular shopping district, could add a major residential development in the coming years, according to filings with the city. Lennar Multifamily Communities and Encore Architects are proposing an eight-story, three-building mixed-use complex that would sit on the site of the current Safeway in the east part of the village.
SEATTLE, WA
The Press

Safeway donates funds to 2 East County nonprofits

The Safeway Foundation awarded $3,000 donations to East County nonprofits Delta Community Services and H.O.P.E. House as part of its grand re-opening ceremony at both Brentwood locations to commemorate the newly designed stores on Feb. 23. Safeway’s senior management, Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant, and residents were in attendance. Delta...

