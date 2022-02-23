ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Lawrence Professpr to speak on North Country Black and Indigenous history

PLATTSBURGH — In honor of Black History Month, the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Center and history department are hosting historian and St. Lawrence University associate professor, Melissane Schrems Friday, Feb. 25 from...

