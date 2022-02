Soccer is often a game where you have to bide your time for that one perfect moment. In a low-scoring sport, it’s not only a test of patience and a stubborn resolve to keep finishing every run and tackle hard, but of your capacity to capitalize on a chance that, very likely, might not come again. Not everyone can be so clutch to find the ball on their foot at the right time and, also, slash it through the back of the net.

MLS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO