Tampa Woman’s Plastic Surgery Nightmare
The NY Post says a 29 year-old Tampa woman was recently given larger breasts instead of a breast reduction. Tiffany Mills paid $8,203 to have her 32F breasts reduced in size. Her medical...country1037fm.com
The NY Post says a 29 year-old Tampa woman was recently given larger breasts instead of a breast reduction. Tiffany Mills paid $8,203 to have her 32F breasts reduced in size. Her medical...country1037fm.com
That’s not enough! This is incompetence and she will have to have surgery to redo those breast implants! No way!
That’s the whole article? My word, journalists must eat a bowl of corn 💩 on the daily the last few years.
Comments / 15