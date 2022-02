Interoperable data and IT systems in healthcare has long been an enigma – many have tried to tackle the challenge, but until now very little has changed. A truly interconnected network that brings together the infinite number of siloed systems used in healthcare services around the world, and even within the same county, has remained elusive. And so too has patient access to their own data. Considered by some as two distinct problems, however in reality the answer to both is the same: web 3.0 and decentralization.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO