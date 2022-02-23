ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Posts a Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Her Twins on Instagram

By Chelsea Candelario
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we enjoy Jennifer Lopez's beauty and fashion moments on Instagram, we love the sweet posts about her twins even more. As a tribute to Max and Emme turning 14, the singer reposted a birthday video on Instagram that will give you all the feels. Created by a J.Lo...

Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed This 'Heartbreaking' Truth About Raising Her Children—We're So Sad For Her!

Jennifer Lopez, 52, just opened up about raising her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, and what she said pulled at our heartstrings! The Marry Me star sat down for the February cover story interview with Stellar Magazine and talked about how her relationships with each child are beginning to change as they go through adolescence. Lopez shares the twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and pointed out that she “misses” when they were younger as they are now just a few years shy of early adulthood.
Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
J Lo
Jennifer Lopez
CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA. Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.
Allow Chicago West and True Thompson's Sweet Run In Melt Your Heart

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!. While out running errands on Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West bumped into someone very unexpected: Khloe Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. And of course, upon seeing each other—in Target of all places!—the two did what any little cousins would do in that fated moment: celebrate with a huge hug and proceed to jump around in circles.
Kylie Is Being Accused of Stealing Her Baby Name From Her Former Friend—See the Shade

Was Kylie Jenner’s baby name Wolf stolen from her former friend? Tammy Hembrow, the ex-friend in question, seems to think so. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022. (The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.)  The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the name of their son in an Instagram Story on February 11, 2022. “Wolf Webster,” the post simply read with a white heart emoji. A day after Kylie announced her baby’s name, Tammy, Kylie’s ex-friend and a former member of the Kardashian-Jenner’s entourage, posted an Instagram...
Did Ellen DeGeneres Just Confirm Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant With Her and Travis Barker’s Child? 

Spilling some tea? Ellen DeGeneres may have just revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and fiancé Travis Barker’s first child together. The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Instagram account shared a sneak peek of an upcoming episode on Thursday, February 17, revealing the talk show host, 64, asked Kris Jenner about Kylie Jenner’s newborn, Wolf Webster. Ellen also asked which kid she thinks will give birth to her 12th grandchild, to which Kris, 66, mentioned Kendall Jenner.
The Kardashian-Jenner Kids Are Adorable! See Their Cutest Moments of 2022

The Kardashian-Jenners may be one of the most famous families in Hollywood, but their kids are the real stars of the show!. Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye “Ye” West, has become a young boss babe when it comes to TikTok. The eldest sibling of the West kids tends to create adventurous videos, and her creativity blossomed by the beginning of 2022.
Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's First Week With Baby Boy Wolf

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's New Baby Name REVEALED. It's baby bliss again in Kylie Jenner's household!. The 24-year-old reality star and 30-year-old rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a boy, on Feb. 2. Kylie announced the news on Instagram last weekend with a close-up of daughter Stormi Webster, 2, holding her baby brother's hand. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an update Feb. 11 to reveal that she and Travis have named their son Wolf Webster.
Eve's Baby Boy Wilde Wolf Makes Debut in DockATot Moses Basket

Eve's baby boy is staying comfortable in his DockATot basket!. The 43-year-old rapper welcomed her first child, son Wilde Wolf, with husband Maximillion Cooper, on Feb. 1, she announced Thursday morning on Instagram. "Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," Eve wrote alongside a photo of her newborn...
