PUMA & DC Comics Collab For ‘The Batman’ Capsule Collection

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnamY_0eNGE11a00
Source: Puma / PUMA

Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader is only a week away from hitting theaters and to amp up the latest reboot, PUMA and DC Comics have come together to release a Batman themed sneaker for fan boys/sneakerheads who live and breathe the Dark Knight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9qZg_0eNGE11a00
Source: Puma / PUMA

Puma has locked in with DC Comics to release a limited edition capsule collection themed around Reeves’ latest The Batman film with the attire being draped mostly in black (of course) to represent the dark and gritty atmosphere of Gotham City along with its heroes and villains. Sneakers like the PUMA Suede and an entirely black RS-X silhouette with red accents are set to headline the collection with other kicks getting the Dark Knight treatment.

Other model included are the a Fierce 2 (which is a homage to Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, an all-black Mayze and a couple of Court Riders. There are also a special Batman ULTRA and FUTURE Z football boots in the mix.

Even football cleats?! Should be interesting to see who balls out on the field in Batman cleats. Might get clowned. Just sayin.’

Aside from the sneakers the collection is also set to feature everything from t-shirts, hoodies, T7 tracksuits, shorts, hats and probably a utility belt. Okay, we made that last one up but you never know.

The PUMA x Batman collection is set to release on February 26 on PUMA with items ranging from $20 to $220 respectively. Will you be picking up any of the merch? Let us know in the comments section below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjLbh_0eNGE11a00
Source: Puma / PUMA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2db1CE_0eNGE11a00
Source: Puma / PUMA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7Tzd_0eNGE11a00
Source: Puma / PUMA

PUMA & DC Comics Collab For ‘The Batman’ Capsule Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

