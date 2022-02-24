ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

PIAA football, soccer championships moving from Hershey to Cumberland Valley

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMQJ0_0eNG8oAb00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Mt. Lebanon football team celebrates with head coach Bob Palko after defeating St. Joseph’s Prep, 35-17, in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Say goodbye to flying Hershey’s Kisses and giant chocolate bars. Pennsylvania high school athletes will have to find a new way to celebrate trips to the state championships.

The PIAA board voted Wednesday to move the football and soccer championships to Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field for at least the next four seasons. The high school is in Mechanicsburg near the PIAA office, about 35 miles west of Hershey.

The state football and soccer championships were played exclusively in Hershey since 1998. Hersheypark Stadium was an option again to host the football finals this fall, along with Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium, but the PIAA chose Cumberland Valley’s bid instead.

Chapman Field has a capacity of more than 8,000.

“There was quite a host of things there that were very attractive,” PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said, “as well as their involvement with the (Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau) in making a very nice financial package.”

Lombardi dismissed concerns that moving the championships to a high school venue will diminish the event’s luster.

“We’ve heard that now and then maybe from the general public, but not the people involved,” said Lombardi, pointing to the experience girls volleyball teams had in November when Cumberland Valley hosted those state finals.

He said the state championship experience involves more than the size of the facilities.

“You’re treated like a guest when you get there,” Lombardi said of Cumberland Valley. “That’s the experience that we want. … It’s easy to say the biggest and the baddest are supposedly the best, but we have found that not to be always true, because sometimes you’re treated like a second-class citizen.”

The football finals were played from 1992-97 at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium. Prior to 1992, the games were spread across multiple sites each year. Cupples Stadium on Pittsburgh’s South Side hosted a state final in 1991.

Cumberland Valley ranks among the state’s larger school districts with more than 9,000 students, according to state data. The school’s football team competes in the largest classification, 6A. Lombardi said Cumberland Valley has plans to make a number of improvements to its facilities, including artificial turf and press box upgrades.

“The (proposals to host) that were submitted by that facility were very, very competitive,” Lombardi said, “especially with some of the changes they will be making. … They also have an indoor surface that can be used, a training room, a weight room, a media center, two artificial surfaces that can be used for walk-through, as well as individual players locker rooms that could suit each player on each team.”

One common complaint about Hersheypark Stadium was the small, outdated locker rooms that couldn’t hold an entire big-school team.

Lombardi said the PIAA took a look at Penn State’s bid to host in conjunction with the Happy Valley Visitors Bureau, but there was concern about playing six games on grass at Beaver Stadium in a short time period.

Cost also was a factor.

“With the number of people that we have been drawing in the last five years, I’m not sure we could have paid the bill,” Lombardi said.

Cumberland Valley also will serve as host for the PIAA field hockey championships and will remain host for the state volleyball finals.

The PIAA will continue to hold the team and singles and doubles tennis tournaments at Hershey Racquet Club, and the PIAA cross country championships will stay at the Parkview Course in Hershey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Gateway’s Passalinqua aims for success at WPIAL diving championships

Noah Passalinqua established himself as a major player in Class 3A boys diving throughout the season, and now he hopes to make his mark on a championship stage. The Gateway junior will make his WPIAL meet debut Saturday at North Allegheny High School. He is seeded seventh overall with goals of finishing as high as possible in the standings and making it to the PIAA championships in Bucknell three weeks from now.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff preview capsules: Games of Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2022

North Allegheny (15-8) at North Hills (22-0), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (16-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-8), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-11) at Fox Chapel (21-1), 7 p.m.; Butler (13-9) at Central Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m. Class 5A. Quarterfinals. Thursday’s results. Laurel Highlands 52, Hampton 44. Highlands 51, Penn Hills...
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
487
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy