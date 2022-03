Literacy is the backbone of a good education. If you don’t learn to read at a young age, you are more likely to struggle in school and in life. That’s why I support my neighbor and friend Melanie Deysher for the Montclair Board of Education. Ms. Deysher is committed to ensuring all of our kids learn to read and receive help when they need it. It’s on all of us to make sure all Montclair school children can read and write. Ms. Deysher was instrumental in pushing Montclair Public Schools to train teachers in the Orton Gillingham method (a program for dyslexic kids). However, she also knows that this is not enough.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO