Twin time! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s son, Lux, and daughter Senna may have been born minutes apart, but the 8-month-olds are hitting different milestones. “The babies are just very different,” the former Bachelor, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 18, while promoting their Lauren & Arie YouTube channel. “They have different personalities. … Our son is sort of like a little bulldozer. He’s such a boy. Our girl is, like, all smiles with her whole body. It’s really cute to see that’s already taking shape at such a young age, and I can already kind of envision the next couple of years.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO