Dr. Daynette Snead Perez knows all about building relationships. While serving as pastor alongside a refugee congregation when she founded DIASPRA. Many of our places of worship have congregations that look exactly the same and Dr. Daynette expands the minds about inclusion in the US and abroad. Starting May 1st Dr. Daynette is offering a 4-week Book Study on CHURCH: What To Do When Everyone Is Like You. To join the conversation at Sardis Baptist Church please contact Dr. Daynette at DIASPRA.com to learn, share and build some new relationships! The great news is, the book study event will be held virtual and live.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO