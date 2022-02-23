ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

budget preview

By Editorials
Tecumseh Herald
 4 days ago

Tecumseh City Council received a...

www.tecumsehherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

KYIV/MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Tecumseh, MI
Tecumseh, MI
Government
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tecumseh City Council
Fox News

Japan to join US, European allies in blocking key Russian banks from SWIFT

Japan has decided to join the United States and European allies in removing selected Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial messaging system, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday. Japan will also freeze assets of President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials, while sending $100 million in emergency...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy