The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer sent Marvel fans into a frenzy when it debuted. In particular, X-Men fans were abuzz over the scene that seemingly included the voice of Patrick Stewart returning in this role as Professor X from the X-Men movies. Stewart currently stars in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. While discussing the second season of his return as Jean-Luc Picard with ComicBook.com, he also commented on the apparent use of his voice in the Doctor Strange trailer. According to Stewart, that's all that it was, someone else using his voice, which he's experienced over the entirety of his storied career.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO