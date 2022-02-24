Man charged in Hall murder of grandfather, fire contests extradition from Wisconsin

Lorenzo Moss

A Wisconsin man accused of shooting his grandfather and then burning his home has contested his extradition from Wisconsin to Georgia, according to court records.

Lorenzo Melvin Moss, 29, was arrested by federal marshals Feb. 16, in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, and he was charged by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office with malice murder in the death of Andrew Donaldson, 68.

Donaldson’s death was originally investigated as a fatal fire Feb. 14, in the 5000 block of Meadow Drive off of McEver Road. Investigators later learned after an autopsy that Donaldson was shot, and they believe the fire was set to destroy evidence of the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said Moss drove from Wisconsin to Georgia.

The Village of Brown Deer Police Department said they had no contact with Moss and had no further information on the case.

Moss made an appearance in a Milwaukee courtroom Friday, Feb. 19, before a judge.

According to the online court records, Moss contested his extradition back to Georgia. A status conference hearing was set for March 18 in a Milwaukee courtroom.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Burnett III said Tuesday, Feb. 23, that Moss was still in their custody but deferred questions on the extradition to the Milwaukee County clerk of courts.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams also did not have information on when Moss would be extradited back to Georgia.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any further information on the murder case.

The Times reached out to the Milwaukee County clerk of courts’ office by email and phone, but those requests were not returned Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Attorney Stephen Sargent, who appeared in court with Moss, said he represented Moss in a limited capacity for the hearing and did not have further information on the case.

Sargent did not comment on any reasons for Moss to contest extradition, adding that he would be appointed different legal counsel.