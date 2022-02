The only thing better than scoring an epic flight deal may be scoring an epic flight deal for two vacations in one. Icelandair, the airline that made stopovers sexy again, is cutting prices on flights to Iceland and beyond from a dozen cities across the U.S. Escape from New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., or Minneapolis to Amsterdam, Berlin or Paris in economy with prices starting at $399 round trip. Or opt for a more luxurious Saga Premium ride with prices starting at $999 round trip.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO