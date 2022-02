Your wipers are working overtime to clear the screen of torrential rain and headlights are set to full beam to seek out corners of the unlit country road ahead. Meanwhile, the climate system and four heated seats do their best to keep you and your family warm on a freezing winter’s night. To make matters worse, the navigation system has just corrected itself to adjust the remaining range of your electric car to below the distance to your destination. The game of arithmetic brinkmanship every EV owner plays is up. And there’s a chance you won’t make it.

