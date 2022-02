It was a great week for Oklahoma softball punctuated by Jocelyn Alo blasting five home runs in three games to tie Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA career record of 95 home runs. After recording back-to-back two homer games against McNeese State and Houston on Saturday, Alo sent the second pitch she saw on Sunday against Texas State out of the park for her record-tying 95th career home run. As a result, Alo was named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Alo also pulled down national player of the week honors as she was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week.Alo batted .600 on the weekend, registered 11 RBI, seven extra base hits and slugged 1.733 in Oklahoma’s five run-rule wins.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO