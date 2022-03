It’s starting to seem like the only predictable thing about the Toronto Maple Leafs is their unpredictability. It’s been an up-and-down week for the team and its players. The team started this week with one of their worse games of the season, a five-two loss to the Montreal Canadiens. They squeaked a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, played a solid defensive game to defeat the Minnesota Wild 3-1, and then decided to play a throwback to the eighties game in beating the Detroit Red Wings 10-7 by a field goal, after giving up a late touchdown – or at least the score would seem to suggest.

