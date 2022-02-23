ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks News & Rumors: Rakell, Vatanen & More

By Ducks News, Rumors: Rakell, Vatanen, More
 2 days ago

Lots of moving parts for the Anaheim Ducks as we head into the more “meaningful” part of the regular season. How the Ducks perform over the course of the next month and beyond could impact who is still here following the NHL’s trade deadline at the end of next...

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Trade Chips & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. As we creep closer to the trade deadline, let’s review some of the noise surrounding the team from some of the game’s biggest insiders.
NHL
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins News & Rumors: Copp, Marchand, Vaakanainen & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been some chatter that the team may consider adding forward Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets ahead of the trade deadline. In other news, Brad Marchand is set to return after serving his entire six-game suspension. Meanwhile, Urho Vaakanainen was taken off the injured reserve on Thursday but was forced to sit out of Monday night’s game versus the Colorado Avalanche with an undisclosed ailment. Last but not least, Jeremy Swayman recently sat down and explained his relationship with former Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask.
NHL
Fort Morgan Times

Without Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche clip Red Wings 5-2 in Detroit

DETROIT — Playing without first-line center Nathan MacKinnon hasn’t been a detriment for the Avalanche. Following Wednesday’s 5-2 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasars Arena, the Avs improved to 12-2-1 in the 15 games MacKinnon has missed this season. He was scratched for precautionary reasons against the Red Wings with a minor lower-body injury.
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Chiarot, Sutter, Ruzicka & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, it sounds as though Tyler Toffoli wasn’t the only player general manager Brad Treliving was interested in from the Montreal Canadiens, as they nearly landed defenceman Ben Chiarot in the same trade. In other news, head coach Darryl Sutter doesn’t appear to be overly surprised or excited about his team tying a franchise record 10 game winning streak. Meanwhile, Adam Ruzicka was fined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) for elbowing Anaheim Ducks defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk. Last but not least, being placed on a line with his former junior hockey teammate in Toffoli seems to be providing a spark to Sean Monahan.
NHL
Pasadena Star-News

Rickard Rakell, Ducks take a shootout victory from Sharks

ANAHEIM — The chatter started weeks and maybe even months ago. The Ducks have several significant potential unrestricted free agents. Will they trade them before the March 21 deadline? Will they sign them to new contracts? Will they let the team’s position in the standings dictate their moves?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Canadiens, Avalanche, Canucks, Maple Leafs

On the latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we look at the Calgary Flames who look to be unstoppable at the moment, the resurgence of the Montreal Canadiens under a new head coach, while Cale Makar continues to light it up for the Colorado Avalanche. Then we go to Vancouver where there have been some interesting marks set by the Canucks, look at one of the NHL’s best goal-scorers, and wrap up with many more stats and milestones from around the NHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ News & Rumors: Boeser, Kuzmenko, Myers & More

Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks‘ News & Rumors. In this edition, we discuss the club’s reported interest in Russian forward Andrei Kuzmenko. The Canucks are exploring Tyler Myers’ trade value, and they are not sold on Brock Boeser. Additionally, Elias Pettersson has caught fire, while head coach Bruce Boudreau has shown trust in his fourth line of Tyler Motte, Juho Lammiko and Matthew Highmore.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Stars’ News & Rumors: Tough Losses, Oettinger, & More

In this edition of Dallas Stars News & Rumors, the tough losses continue to pile up, Jake Oettinger is named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, and Jacob Peterson hits a career milestone. Stars Tough Losses Continue. The Stars have had trouble with bad teams this season. They...
NHL
Newsday

Rangers' Patrik Nemeth, Filip Chytil unable to play vs. Capitals

Neither defenseman Patrik Nemeth nor center Filip Chytil dressed for the Rangers for Thursday night’s game against the Capitals at the Garden. Nemeth’s wife is expecting, coach Gerard Gallant said. Chytil was "under the weather,’’ according to the coach. It was not COVID-related, Gallant said. Rookie...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights News & Rumors: Eichel, Georgiev, Patrick

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, Jack Eichel is back and is looking more comfortable each time he hits the ice. In other news, it is being reported that the team has reached out to the New York Rangers regarding goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, and could make a deal for him before the trade deadline. Last but not least, Nolan Patrick has been sidelined with a concussion after taking a high hit from Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.
NHL
NHL

Notebook: Blashill talks Red Wings defense; Larkin doesn't skate Thursday

Colorado coach Jared Bednar has high praise for Seider; Larkin's status unknown for Saturday's showdown with Toronto. As important as it is to have dangerous offensive players, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill knows having reliable blueliners is equally important to the Red Wings playing a winning brand of hockey.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames GM Brad Treliving addresses hiring of former Ducks GM Bob Murray

Back in November, the Anaheim Ducks announced that general manager Bob Murray had resigned from the hockey club following an investigation into Murray’s conduct with the club. On Tuesday, just shy of four months later, The Athletic’s Eric Stephens reported that Murray had resurfaced in a pro scouting role with the Calgary Flames.
NHL
Arizona Sports

Interest in Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun via trade remains strong, admits GM

Only one player in the NHL has a worse plus-minus than the Arizona Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun as of Tuesday. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong’s busy phone lines might indicate that having a bad plus-minus on the second-worst team in the NHL carries little weight to outside evaluators. Joining Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday, Armstrong admitted other teams’s interest in Chychrun is a topic of conversations a month before the March 21 trade deadline.
NHL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jake Muzzin’s injury could lead to drastic move for Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs might have a decision to make on defenseman Jake Muzzin, who recently suffered a head injury during a lopsided loss to the Montreal Canadiens on the road Monday night. In an appearance on TSN’s Insider Trading, Darren Dreger floated the idea that the Maple Leafs could look at adding a defenseman or a top-six forward should they decide to put Muzzin on the Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).
NHL
NHL

LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Gila River Arena (Glendale, Arizona) Coyotes: 12 - 33 - 4 (28 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 7 (59 pts) The Kings have scored three or more goals in seven of their last nine games. In those games, the Kings are 6-0-1.
NHL
Yardbarker

How third-party brokers will make the money move at NHL’s trade deadline

Commerce has always relied on third-party brokers to make transactions work. Stock brokers, customs brokers and even used car salesmen have long been instruments through which deals get done. Now, more than ever, you can add NHL teams with cap space to that list. With more than half of the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Must Modernize Their Defense

The Canadiens are surging with four straight victories under interim head coach Martin St. Louis. They seem to have their confidence back, and are playing competitive hockey again. However, the season is already too far gone for this to amount to anything more than a moral victory for fans as the team is already too far out to even dream of a playoff berth. However, the Canadiens are still likely to get a top-five pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Still, this newfound confidence is an important developmental step for the team’s youth — to play in an environment that values work ethic and pride in the process.
NHL

