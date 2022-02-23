Ducks News & Rumors: Rakell, Vatanen & More

On the latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we look at the Calgary Flames who look to be unstoppable at the moment, the resurgence of the Montreal Canadiens under a new head coach, while Cale Makar continues to light it up for the Colorado Avalanche. Then we go to Vancouver where there have been some interesting marks set by the Canucks, look at one of the NHL’s best goal-scorers, and wrap up with many more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO