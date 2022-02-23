Ducks News & Rumors: Rakell, Vatanen & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, it sounds as though Tyler Toffoli wasn’t the only player general manager Brad Treliving was interested in from the Montreal Canadiens, as they nearly landed defenceman Ben Chiarot in the same trade. In other news, head coach Darryl Sutter doesn’t appear to be overly surprised or excited about his team tying a franchise record 10 game winning streak. Meanwhile, Adam Ruzicka was fined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) for elbowing Anaheim Ducks defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk. Last but not least, being placed on a line with his former junior hockey teammate in Toffoli seems to be providing a spark to Sean Monahan.
