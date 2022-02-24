'A backhanded way to defund the police': Fairfax Police fume over county budget

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County Police union tells 7News the Fairfax County Police Department is short 160 police officers.

That’s a number trending in the wrong direction, as there were 100 vacancies in September, 2021. The police union is warning more officers will leave following Fairfax County’s proposed budget, which doesn’t include the pay bumps police were pushing for.

“Yesterday it was an absolute spit in the face from our county executive,” said Ali Soheilian, the President of Virginia Police Benevolent Association Fairfax County Chapter.

The Fairfax County police union warns officers are underpaid, overworked, and not supported by county leaders -- which they say will lead to more officers quitting the force.

The union said the police department wanted a 15% pay increase to retain and recruit officers. That didn’t happen on Tuesday when the county budget was presented by the county executive.

“We are short 14% lost cost of living adjustments,” said Ali Soheilian.

“Fifteen percent pay increases, that’s an absurd notion,” Jeff Mckay told 7News. Mckay is the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman and he is defending the county executive’s recommended budget.

“Our police average pay increase would be nearly eight percent,” said McKay. “What I’m hearing among our county workforce is a tremendous amount of gratefulness that we have a budget on the table, that our economy is stabilizing, and there is hefty pay increases included in the county executive’s recommended budget that the board heard yesterday. Either they were watching something different or they aren’t talking to a lot of other county employees, who today are feeling very grateful that our starting point for this budget year fully funds their pay plans. It seems like we were at two different events yesterday.”

The police union says that’s not enough.

“A majority of our members, about 30-40 percent of us, are only going to get a 4.01 percent market rate adjustment, which doesn’t even address the approximate average increase of ten percent inflation that’s going to be hitting them,” said Soheilian. “While the other 70 percent will be getting the 4.01 plus a 5 percent for merit or longevity. However, those that are eligible for merits or longevity have missed anywhere from 5-15 percent longevity within the last 3-4 years. Which isn’t even putting a dent in them. A common concern from our membership and even community members that reach out to us is they firmly believe that this is a backhanded way to defund the police.”

“That’s totally false,” responded McKay.

“I don’t know what the Chairman’s personal views are on if he hates police or not, but his actions sure seem to suggest that,” said Soheilian.

“Again, an absurd political comment,” said McKay. “I love our police department and I always have. I am a reserved deputy sheriff in Fairfax County – I have been one for over a decade. I’m a part of our law enforcement family. So, this idea that someone hates the police – look if you hate someone you don’t vote for every single pay increase they’ve enjoyed over the past 14 years. That’s what my record is. I’ve been a very strong defender of our police and police pay even at times when a member of our board was attacking their pension program and trying to eliminate their retirement benefits. Every year that I’ve been on the board we have increased the budget of our police department so any notion we are defunding the police is using absurd political rhetoric.”

The police union says county leaders urged officers to stay on until this budget was presented.

“The exodus was being held at bay with the promises of a raise to come,” said Soheilian. “I think this is going to open the flood gates. And I’m concerned about it. When the good people of this profession choose to leave they are the ones doing their best to keep evil at bay. When we leave and you don’t have the recruiting numbers or the push to bring people in, crime is naturally going to go up. If you look at Chesterfield Police Department and you look at Loudoun County Sheriff’s office, they aren’t dealing with the staffing issues we are dealing with and that turned around when they address recruiting and retention. The main focus was compensation and the next point was creating a safe and secure environment.”

Fairfax County has the largest population of any county in Virginia, with more than 1.14 million residents.