Rip City’s Nurkic Out At Least 4 Weeks

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 Nurkic out — The Trail Blazers announced that center Jusuf Nurkic will be out at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis. The foot issue and Nurkic's absence comes at a bad time, as the Blazers (25-34) had won four games in a row before the All-Star Game break to keep themselves in the fight for the 10th spot in the Western Conference (a play-in spot for playoffs). Nurkic has played through symptoms of plantar fasciitis since September, the team said. He'll continue treatment...
Comments / 0