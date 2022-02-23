ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip City’s Nurkic Out At Least 4 Weeks

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – A big blow for the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday. Center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined...

The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Died Thursday At 73

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
NFL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bronny James Has Landed A Major Endorsement Deal

Bronny James may not be a pro just yet, but he’s already landed a major endorsement deal. The son of NBA great LeBron James has struck a deal with PSD underwear and plans to released a signature collection in 2022. “It’s official! Who’s ready for @bronny collection! Welcome to...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted Blockbuster Trade To Happen

For a struggling team with championship aspirations like the Lakers, it was a bit strange they didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline. Even LeBron James was pushing for the team’s higher ups to make a blockbuster trade. Over All-Star Weekend, reports came about saying the Lakers...
NBA
AllClippers

Damian Lillard Gives Update on Injury Rehab

In the middle of January, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent surgery to repair an abdominal injury. With the Blazers struggling, it made sense for both Lillard and the team for him to get the operation taken care of. A little over a month after the surgery, Lillard said that he is progressing well.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Is Not Over The CJ McCollum Trade: "I've Been Watching Every New Orleans Game Like 'Damn, He Really Ain't Coming Back.'"

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were co-stars for the Portland Trail Blazers for a long time, but their partnership is now over, as CJ McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the trade deadline. Damian Lillard is now the lone star in Portland, and it seems as though he still isn't fully over the CJ McCollum Trade.
NBA
ESPN

Utah hosts Dallas following Doncic's 49-point performance

LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 216.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Utah Jazz after Luka Doncic scored 49 points in the Mavericks' 125-118 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz are 22-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is ninth in the NBA allowing just 106.9 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.
NBA
defpen

Jusuf Nurkic Out Four Weeks with Foot Plantar Fasciitis

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without center Jusuf Nurkic for about four weeks due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Portland has had rough and chaotic injuries that include injuries and trades that sent several players to other teams. Without both Damian Lillard and Nurkic now the team will be hard-pressed to make a move to the playoffs. The future of the Portland Trail Blazers is murky at best.
NBA
Lake Oswego Review

Trail Blazers' Nurkic out with foot issue; Thorns preseason games

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 Nurkic out — The Trail Blazers announced that center Jusuf Nurkic will be out at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis. The foot issue and Nurkic's absence comes at a bad time, as the Blazers (25-34) had won four games in a row before the All-Star Game break to keep themselves in the fight for the 10th spot in the Western Conference (a play-in spot for playoffs). Nurkic has played through symptoms of plantar fasciitis since September, the team said. He'll continue treatment...
NBA
Kansas City Star

Curry, Warriors return from All-Star break to rout Blazers

Stephen Curry had 18 points and 14 assists and the Golden State Warriors returned from the All-Star break to rout the Portland Trail Blazers 132-95 on Thursday night. Klay Thompson also had 18 points for the Warriors, who had lost four of their last five. “It was a good way...
NBA

