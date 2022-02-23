ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Phoenix Swears In New Fire Chief Mike Duran

On Tuesday, February 22nd the Phoenix Fire Department swore in Mike Duran III as its 31st fire chief.

The ceremony took place at the Phoenix Fire Regional Training Academy. The backdrop of Chief Duran's swearing-in reflects his 27-year tenure with the department. As he stood in front of fire engine 14, which he called symbolic of his career as a firefighter.

Mayor Kate Gallego, City Manager Jeff Barton, and other city council members were in attendance. In addition to a handful of executive members of the department and the Duran family.

During the official ceremony Duran laid out his plans during his speech. Those plans include moving forward on outreach programs that are already in place.

“With the community assistance program, one of our priorities right now is addressing the behavioral and mental health needs of the community," Chief Duran said.

Duran also assured Phoenix firefighters will have the tools and resources to succeed while also keeping a focus on the community.

Duran plans to collaborate with the fire union representing the members ensuring Phoenix Fire Department members needs are met.

As the second Hispanic chief of Phoenix Fire Department, Duran is proud to reflect the diverse community it serves. He's also proud to continue the legacy and tradition of his family, as his father is a retired Phoenix Fire Assistant Chief, and his two brothers are also members of the department.

“I will provide for an environment that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive," Duran added. “You will continue to see an organization that is reflective of the community we serve."

While the city of Phoenix continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the county, Chief Duran is dedicated to prevention methods, continuing with that growth, the building of fire stations and putting resources in service to help members serve the community.

Duran replaces Kara Kalkbrenner, who retired Tuesday after being with the department since 1985. She was the first female fire chief in the city of Phoenix's history.

Kate Gallego
