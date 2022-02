Keeping up with the congrats! Kylie Jenner’s family members have had the sweetest reaction to her second child’s arrival. The Kardashians star shared the news on Sunday, February 6 via Instagram. “2/2/22,” the new mother of two, 24, captioned the sweet snap of her newborn baby’s tiny hand with her own. Travis Scott reacted to the post with one blue heart emoji followed by six brown hearts.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO