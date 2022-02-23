5 Style Lessons We Learned From Savannah James

If you’d like to get to know the actor and Broadway star Jeremy Pope—truly understand his ambition, his artistic spirit, his friendly and warm nature—you should meet his family. Through his latest passion project, a photographic series featuring his closest kin, he’s introducing the people who raised and shaped him to the world. Pope, who has appeared in Pose, Hollywood, and the plays Ain’t Too Proud and Choir Boy, released the first iteration of this series last summer, when he styled, shot, and art directed something of a family photo album with his grandfather and dad for Father’s Day. The next installment, shown here, features a family member Pope is incredibly close to: his grandmother, Ann Hardison.
