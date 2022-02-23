ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

5 Style Lessons We Learned From Savannah James

By Marsha Badger
mycolumbuspower.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Savannah James is much more than just Lebron James’ wife. The stylish matriarch of the James empire jumped on our radar years ago with her subtle fashion flexes. Over the last year, she’s stepped it up a notch by serving us...

mycolumbuspower.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycolumbuspower.com

Serena Williams’ Latest Best Dressed Collection Is Perfect For The Spring

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Serena Williams launched her Best Dressed collection on the synchronic day of 02/22/2022. The Tennis pro, fashion designer, and future bodybuilder took to Instagram to announce her latest creations, inspired by strong women everywhere. In her post she wrote, “
TENNIS
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Alex Perry
Person
James White
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Sparks Engagement Rumors With Insane 30-Karat Diamond Ring For His Girlfriend

Wedding bells might be in the air for NBA YoungBoy and his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. On Thursday (February 24), Philadelphia-based Shyne Jewelers flaunted a stunning engagement ring the Baton Rouge rapper apparently purchased for his lady on Instagram. Boasting 30 karats of GIA-certified diamonds, the ring features a giant diamond...
NBA
mycolumbuspower.com

Ciara Served Face And Posed For Instagram In A Mugler RTW Look

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Ciara took to Instagram to serve a LEWK and we’re loving it!. Earlier today, the songstress took to the social platform to show off her Mugler FW21 RTW look that was everything! Styled by Kollin Carter, Ci Ci wore a black and blue striped jean look with a matching sheer black and blue top. She accessorized the look with black peep-toe heels and wore minimal jewelry including gold bracelets around her wrists. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown and blonde locs in a silked pressed style that was parted over to one side and framed the side of her face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Celebrity#Dolce Gabbana#Twitter#The Upgrade Boutique
Harper's Bazaar

Jenna Lyons on Styling Jewelry, Shifting Careers, and the Biggest Lessons She's Learned

Over Jenna Lyons' wide-ranging career in fashion—former J.Crew executive creative director, current false lash entrepreneur, forever style authority—a few of the industry's favorite words have started to lose their meaning. Power, authenticity, inclusivity: These are words Lyons tells me "get tossed around in an embarrassing way" in fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

The Absolute Best Styling Tips for Short Women We Learned on TikTok

In an ideal world, petite women would be able to find clothing that fits them perfectly right out of the box, with no hemming, tucking or tweaking necessary. Alas, that is not the case, but luckily there is an army of TikTok fashionistas ready and willing to share all sorts of short gal style hacks to make clothing look fabulous without visiting a tailor or heading to the sewing machine. Here are five videos with crucial style advice for anyone under 5’3” to bookmark ASAP.
APPAREL
mycolumbuspower.com

Steve Harvey Pays Homage To André Leon Talley With Ultra Stylish Paper Magazine Cover

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Steve Harvey, once the butt of suit jokes, is a full on fashionista. The jack of all TV trades covers the latest issue of Paper Magazine, paying homage to the late fashion visionary André Leon Talley and solidifying his spot as one of the most stylish men in the game. Harvey dons a pristine white two-piece set by Dior men, bright red cape by Balenciaga Couture, custom Alta Moda shoes and sunglasses by Yves Saint Laurent while puffing on a cigar; styled by Elly Karamoh.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mycolumbuspower.com

Zoë Kravitz’s Sizzling Saint Laurent Gown At ‘The Batman’ Premiere Lives Up To The Catwoman Hype

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If you were skeptical about Zoë Kravitz being cast as the iconic character Catwoman in the upcoming The Batman film, fear no more. The cat is in the bag. As we approach the premiere of the highly anticipated Matt Reaves interpretation starring Robert Pattinson as the bat, Zoë continues to show she embodies the dual personalities of Selina Kyle. The rising actress stunned at last night’s premiere wearing a sexy custom Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello; styled by Andrew Mukamal. She complete the look with sultry swoop bangs, pearl earrings and black slide sandals.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Jeremy Pope Learned the Power of Style From His Grandmother

If you’d like to get to know the actor and Broadway star Jeremy Pope—truly understand his ambition, his artistic spirit, his friendly and warm nature—you should meet his family. Through his latest passion project, a photographic series featuring his closest kin, he’s introducing the people who raised and shaped him to the world. Pope, who has appeared in Pose, Hollywood, and the plays Ain’t Too Proud and Choir Boy, released the first iteration of this series last summer, when he styled, shot, and art directed something of a family photo album with his grandfather and dad for Father’s Day. The next installment, shown here, features a family member Pope is incredibly close to: his grandmother, Ann Hardison.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mycolumbuspower.com

Our Favorite Garcelle Beauvais Hair Slay Moments

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We are always here for a good hair slay moment and Garcelle Beauvais has given us plenty! From her natural glam as a former cast member on The Jamie Foxx Show to her full-on glam as a reality tv cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to her fierce glam as a television host on the daytime talk show, The Real, the 55-year-old beauty has given us hair envy every chance she gets! She’s redoubtable the queen of the switch-up as the actress and television personality is known for slaying her different hairstyles to perfection, rocking everything from messy ponytails, to slicked-back buns, to bobs, to big, soft Hollywood inspired curls and everything in between. And yes, we love each and every hair moment she gives us!
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Before and After Transformation Ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards

Look at her now! Selena Gomez offered a glimpse at how she prepared for the 2022 SAG Awards — and the singer brought her A-game!. In an Instagram video posted by fashion stylist Kate Young on Sunday, February 27, the actress, 29, looked comfortable in a no-makeup look and a simple pink sweater before transforming into her stunning black Oscar de la Renta black column gown. Gomez paired the dress with a jaw dropping diamond necklace and kept her hair in a bun with a black ribbon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mycolumbuspower.com

Halle Bailey Stuns In A Purple Backless Verguenza Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. 2022 might be the year of Halle Bailey. The singer and actress is making her mark on the entertainment world, and it is great to see. Just last month, it was announced that she would be joining the cast of The Color Purple, she was cast for the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, and now the younger sister to Chloe Bailey is showing us what she’s got in the fashion department.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

Have the Beckhams’ Business Ventures Entered a Rough Patch?

Last year, David Beckham signed a deal in which he’d become a representative of the 2022 World Cup, slated to take place in Qatar. Though quite lucrative for him, it also opened him up to plenty of criticism. Qatar’s record on human rights isn’t great, and the human cost of the upcoming World Cup is horrific. It begs the question: was that money really worth it?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy