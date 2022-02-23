5 Style Lessons We Learned From Savannah James

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We are always here for a good hair slay moment and Garcelle Beauvais has given us plenty! From her natural glam as a former cast member on The Jamie Foxx Show to her full-on glam as a reality tv cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to her fierce glam as a television host on the daytime talk show, The Real, the 55-year-old beauty has given us hair envy every chance she gets! She’s redoubtable the queen of the switch-up as the actress and television personality is known for slaying her different hairstyles to perfection, rocking everything from messy ponytails, to slicked-back buns, to bobs, to big, soft Hollywood inspired curls and everything in between. And yes, we love each and every hair moment she gives us!

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO