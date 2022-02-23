ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAH Co-Hosts “Blast From the Past” Fashion Show Displays Diversity

By Kariyah Bennett
Whit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first event for Black History Month was co-hosted by Rowan After Hours, Black Culture League and Beauty in Distress, with a night filled with amazing designs, acting and reflecting on characters that contributed to African American heritage. Pieces included elegant ball gowns and flapper dresses with amazing sequins. Fashion trends...

Kim Kardashian Cheers on a Red-Haired Kendall Jenner from the Front Row at Prada Fashion Show

Supermodel Kendall Jenner had sister Kim Kardashian's full support when she hit the runway in Milan on Thursday. Jenner, 26, proved once again she's a catwalk chameleon as she dazzled the audience at the Prada show with a new fiery auburn hair hue. She teamed the bold beauty moment with an oversize navy, feather-trim puffer jacket and see-through skirt. Kaia Gerber also walked in Prada's latest collection show, and had a similar hair transformation, as did Euphoria star and rising fashion industry muse, Hunter Schafer.
Odessa American

OC fashion show

The Annual Praise and Fashion Show presented by Odessa College in celebration of Black History Month at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Fashions are provided by Mary’s Fashions. The fashion show will be presented virtually and will be live streamed for the general public at tinyurl.com/2amm3ub9.
CBS Denver

New Denver Fashion Show Series Explores Diverse Cultures

DENVER (CBS4)- Denver Arts & Venues is exploring diverse cultures through its new Cultural Fashion Runway Series. These fashion shows highlight local designers, artists, and the clothing of a variety of cultures. The first show is Saturday, March 12th and celebrates Japanese fashion and the concept of mottainai. “Mottainai means no waste,” says curator Shanna Shelby. “Local designer Rachael Levine is creating work using the shibori method, which is similar to tie dye. All of the materials she imports and uses leave behind no waste.” Shelby says the idea behind this series is to bring art to more people. “Fine Art is not always relatable to everyone. Through fashion, we can share a message and story of a culture in a different way that’s much more personal than fine art.” Besides the fashion, attendees will get to enjoy the art exhibits on display in the McNichols building. There will also be a vendor marketplace with Japanese bowls, jewelry, and even the designers will have their runway looks for sale. Tickets are on sale now for the show on Saturday, March 12th at the McNichols Civic Center Building in Denver. Doors open at 7pm with the runway show starting at 9pm.
The Exponent

National Pan-Hellenic Council hosts fashion show

The National Pan-Hellenic Council hosted a fashion show in the Black Cultural Center Thursday evening. The show featured a wide variety of clothing, with each model choosing outfits based on the clothing of a specific decade. Ten models took to the floor and strutted down the aisle to the cheers of the crowd.
Ll Cool J
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Flows in a Peach Draped Dress and Platform Sandals at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Kerry Washington flows in a peachy gown for the NAACP Image Awards. The awards are taking place tonight in Los Angeles and airing on BET. Some of tonight’s attendees include Issa Rae, Zendaya, Angela Bassett and Tracee Ellis Ross. In a tweet, Washington unveiled her breath-taking look. For the outfit, Washington donned a peach out-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown that featured a train and a draped bodice that added even more volume to her garment. As for accessories, she carried a metallic pink clutch that matched her color scheme and shined with silver hardware and...
whowhatwear

Your Fashion Week Download: 7 Fall 2022 Trends to Know From the New York Shows

New York Fashion Week has come and gone, and after getting a chance to see clothes in person again, we're excited to give you the digital download on the standout trends we saw come down the runways. From our favorite small brands such as Saint Sintra and Maryam Nassir Zadeh to the coveted collections of Proenza Schouler and Khaite, there was a lot to love this show season. We're talking about bold cobalt blue, netting as the new take on sheer, and balaclavas continuing on. It's safe to say you should start getting excited about the latter half of 2022 fashion now.
HollywoodLife

Caitriona Balfe Stuns In Plunging Red Saint Laurent Gown With Thigh-High Slit At SAG Awards

Caitriona Balfe looked absolutely stunning at the 2022 SAG Awards when she wore a plunging red V-neck gown with a high slit on the skirt. Caitriona Balfe, 42, stunned at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27. The Outlander actress wore a long-sleeve, bright red Saint Laurent Spring 2022 gown with a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist.
Daily Mail

Is this the most politically correct Fashion Week ever? LIZ JONES braves Storm Eunice to celebrate the return of London's catwalk shows — with diverse models and gender-fluid eco designs

You can rely on the Fashion Week bus, which ferries fashionistas to each show, to put you firmly in your place. 'I can't let you on,' said a stick insect wielding an iPad like a shield. 'Oh, did you read my piece about being unvaccinated?'. 'No. You're too mainstream.'. So,...
The Spokesman-Review

Local Music Spotlight: Andy Rumsey releases ‘Rah! Rah! Jingo! Jingo!’

Local musician and singer-songwriter Andy Rumsey’s new record, “Rah! Rah! Jingo! Jingo!” was released Monday and is a thoughtful mix of pop-rock, soul and hip hop. Behind such a diverse set of sounds, Rumsey communicates big ideas, personal experiences and years of musical craftsmanship. “My music is...
WKYT 27

‘Freedom Journey’ show traces slavery from past to present

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a one man performance Saturday night. The Lexington-Fayette NAACP Chapter President Whit Whitaker captivated the audience at First United Methodist Church in his show, ‘Freedom Journey.’. “It’s an emotional journey that we, as a downtown white congregation, are not accustomed to seeing. We...
The Guardian

New York Fashion Week: inclusivity centre stage at raw and diverse Telfar Clemens show

The motto of Black-owned New York fashion brand Telfar is “It’s not for you – it’s for everybody”. If this has been hailed as a win for inclusivity, the epic show at New York fashion week was about defining what that meant for designer Telfar Clemens and his collaborators. A press release, handed out to guests, asked “how can a Black business with almost entirely Black customers - be the result of someone else’s inclusivity?”
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Friends 'Concerned' Former Talk Show Host Is Missing Medical Appointments Following Bombshell Sherri Shepherd Show Announcement: Report

Wendy Williams is starting to worry friends as she reportedly spirals from the bombshell announcement that Sherri Shepherd would be permanently taking over The Wendy Williams Show time slot in the Fall. Following months of health woes suffered by the 57-year-old former radio DJ, producers announced on Tuesday, February 22,...
CinemaBlend

Lizzo Reveals The Nice Exchange She Had With Melissa McCarthy After Losing The Little Mermaid’s Ursula Role To Her

Before the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was even officially a thing, there were ongoing debates on who should play which characters, including through fan campaigns and ones by stars for certain roles. While she was initially pushed by fans, pop star Lizzo took matters into her own hands. The “Truth Hurts” singer made a case for herself as Ursula by posting a video of herself singing the Disney villain’s signature tune “Poor Unfortunate Souls” made up as the character. While she got an audition with the House of Mouse, things didn’t end up working out as Melissa McCarthy scored the role as the voluptuous sea witch, but the two women have since shared a sweet exchange.
ETOnline.com

Tom Holland Reacts to Zendaya's NAACP Image Awards Look

Tom Holland is making his support for his girlfriend Zendaya known! On Sunday, the Euphoria star shared a picture of her look from Saturday night’s 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards. “Last night for the NAACP Image Awards in this beautiful 1956 @balmain ♥️ @luxurylaw,” the 25-year-old captioned the picture. “Shot on my Leica M10, with the help of @mills.stills.”
