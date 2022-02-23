ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Snowman ice cream sold to Daley Hospitality Group

By Sarah Darmanjian
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYXck_0eNEiVSj00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Come springtime in the Capital Region, people flock to get ice cream from The Snowman in Lansingburgh. The popular ice cream stand will open for the season on March 12 but, John Murphy, a face long seen behind the counter, won’t be there.

Cohoes, Norlite both propose to buy Saratoga Sites

Murphy sold the business to The Daley Hospitality Group, which also owns Old Daley Catering, and Daley’s on Crooked Lake. Daley’s co-owner Marty Keary said they plan on preserving the integrity of Snowman’s with some planned additions.

“We’ve all grown up with the Snowman in our community and as part of all our childhoods,” Keary said. “We promise to keep it as we’ve always known it and bring some exciting new things to the property as well for the community we love.”

See it live! Finger painting as fine art

This will be Snowman’s 69th year serving a plethora of novelties including hard and soft-serve ice cream, flurries, sundaes, shakes, and ice cream pies. No word on what if any changes will be made to the menu under the new owners.

Keary expressed his excitement in the purchase of the ice cream shop in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We so look forward to carrying on the great tradition of such a Troy icon! We’ve all grown up with The Snowman and it has such a special place in our hearts as we know it does yours! We look forward to seeing you all on March 12th for opening day!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Aria’s Apothecary

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Aria’s Apothecary, you can find a haven for all things self-care. Owner Talia Lamiano teamed up with her daughter, Aria, to ignite their dream business and it all started with their homemade candles. Lamiano’s passion for high quality self-care products stems from her own experiences with allergic reactions to synthetic […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cohoes, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Cohoes, NY
Cohoes, NY
Lifestyle
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Lifestyle
Troy, NY
Restaurants
Cohoes, NY
Restaurants
Troy, NY
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowman#Food Drink#Saratoga Sites Murphy#Old Daley Catering#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

Proctors Collaborative drops COVID vaccine mandate

Although people attending shows at the Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, Proctors in Schenectady, and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs will continue to have to wear a facemask at shows, they will not have to provide proof of vaccination.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Scotia library receives $25K for renovations

The Scotia Branch Library got a complete makeover, officials say it has been long overdue. Monday morning, Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh handed the library a $25,000 dollar check in state funding for renovations. The library was built in the 1700s and needed a few updates.
SCOTIA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, March 1

Check out Jill Szwed's weather report for the first day of March. Today's five things to know feature's four people arrested after a shooting in Troy, a fatal hit and run in South Glens Falls, and a brother arrested for murder.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy