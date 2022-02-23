ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The ‘Pit Bull Cocktail’ Recipe For Pittie Lovers [VIDEO]

By DogTime
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago

February 24th is World Bartender Day, and we’re celebrating with a delicious, doggy-inspired beverage — the Pit Bull cocktail!

Watch the video above to see Mavis, our resident “barktender,” share her recipe for a drink with real bark!

Try this cocktail at your next party, and you’ll be howling with delight. Remember to tip your bartender, even if they’re the furry kind!

The full recipe is below!

The Pit Bull Cocktail Recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLdkj_0eNEgAoc00

(Picture Credit: Getty Images/CJ Arabia)

If Mavis is moving a little too fast for you to jot down the recipe for the Pit Bull cocktail, here it is:

Remember, cocktails are for humans ONLY. Alcohol is toxic to dogs. If you want your pooch to join your festivities, you can always consider a non-alcoholic beer made especially for dogs with broth instead of booze!

Thanks Mavis!

Are you going to try the Pit Bull cocktail? Do you know any other pooch-inspired beverages we should try on World Bartender Day? Let us know in the comments below!

Also, check out these other dog-themed drinks from our favorite barktender:

Save

The post The ‘Pit Bull Cocktail’ Recipe For Pittie Lovers [VIDEO] appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Shaker#Pit Bull#Cocktails#Alcohol#Soda#Getty Images Cj Arabia
thepioneerwoman.com

15 Most Loyal Dog Breeds That Will Stick By Your Side

Everyone likes to say that their family dog stands out above all others, and the Drummonds are no exception. Ree Drummond recently shared a cute Instagram video of her daily ranch walk with the dogs, which revealed a bit about one pup that's her true ride-or-die: Lucy, the Labrador retriever, stays close to Ree as she walks in the light of a beautiful Oklahoma sunset. "The other dogs are several paces ahead, flopping around and running to and fro," Ree said on Instagram. "But Lucy never ever leaves my side."
PETS
The Independent

Dog owner shocks viewers with ‘alarming’ size of 13-month-old puppy: ‘How are you not scared?’

A dog owner has left people on social media astounded, and slightly intimidated, after showing the size of his puppy at just 13 months old.The owner of Appa, an Alabai puppy, frequently shares videos of the dog on TikTok, where he posts under the username @appathealabai.In one recent video, Appa’s owner attempted to convey the actual size of the dog with a video of the Alabai, also known as a Central Asian shepherd dog, standing on its hind legs in front of the front door.In the clip, which included the text caption: “Is the front door a good comparison?” it...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS
Magic 1470AM

7 Things You Should Never Feed Your Cat

If you love animals, own or used to own a pet chances are you gave them table food. Most people will slip their furry family member a little something under the table every now and then. Is that a good thing? A little treat won't hurt anything every once in a while right? Wrong.
PETS
WIS-TV

2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (Gray News) – Two dogs who were found locked in a crate outside in freezing temperatures are now looking for their forever home together. Fieldworkers with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said they found the dogs huddled together, shivering in a crate on a porch in North Carolina. In a news release, PETA said the owner refused to bring the dogs inside – despite a wind chill of 21 degrees – but released them to PETA after being told the sheriff would have to be called.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Do Dogs Know When They're Dying?

Adrienne is a dog trainer and former veterinary assistant. She has taken several specialized courses on hospice care for dogs. Whether dogs know when they are dying is something that has puzzled many dog owners across the globe. Since dogs cannot talk, we may really never know the exact answer,...
PETS
Jade Augustine

Why Do Cats Bite Their Owners?

It's in their nature. Sometimes cats will bite. It's often in response to fear or feeling threatened, but some cats will bite for seemingly no reason. Yet, the cat always knows why it is biting, and there are plenty of reasons a cat may bite. It's important to understand the reasons behind a cat's bite to help them stop their damaging behavior.
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
508
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy