The ‘Pit Bull Cocktail’ Recipe For Pittie Lovers [VIDEO]

February 24th is World Bartender Day, and we’re celebrating with a delicious, doggy-inspired beverage — the Pit Bull cocktail!

Watch the video above to see Mavis, our resident “barktender,” share her recipe for a drink with real bark!

Try this cocktail at your next party, and you’ll be howling with delight. Remember to tip your bartender, even if they’re the furry kind!

The full recipe is below!

The Pit Bull Cocktail Recipe

If Mavis is moving a little too fast for you to jot down the recipe for the Pit Bull cocktail, here it is:

1. Fill a Collins glass with ice

with ice 2. Add 1.5 oz Vodka to your cocktail shaker

3. Add .5 oz Lime Juice to the shaker

to the shaker 4. hake well

5. Pour into glass and top with a splash of lemon-lime soda

6. Garnish with a sliver of fresh grapefruit

7. Enjoy with a friend!

Remember, cocktails are for humans ONLY. Alcohol is toxic to dogs. If you want your pooch to join your festivities, you can always consider a non-alcoholic beer made especially for dogs with broth instead of booze!

Thanks Mavis!

Are you going to try the Pit Bull cocktail? Do you know any other pooch-inspired beverages we should try on World Bartender Day? Let us know in the comments below!

