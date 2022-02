DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police are investigating the late Saturday night shooting of a man and woman, both 17, in the 1400 block of Deborah Avenue. On Feb. 26 at about 9:00 p.m., residents near the address called police to report a shooting. Officers began heading to the scene, but while on the way, the woman called police and told them she and her boyfriend had been shot and were now at a nearby gas station. Police took a detour to the gas station, where they provided basic medical treatment until EMS arrived.

DESOTO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO