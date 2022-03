Speaking her peace. Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke out about her “awkward” run-in with Rosie O’Donnell — and the comedian’s uncomfortable apology that followed. “I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” the Quantico alum, 39, wrote via an Instagram Story statement on Wednesday, February 23. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

